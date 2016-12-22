版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 06:52 BJT

BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas Inc files for resale or other disposition of up to 18.8 mln of common shares

Dec 22 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc :

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc files for resale or other disposition of up to 18.8 million shares of co's common stock, which may be offered for sale by selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2hXTI2z) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐