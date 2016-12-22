BRIEF-Extraction Oil & Gas Inc files for resale or other disposition of up to 18.8 mln of common shares

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc :
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc files for resale or other disposition of up to 18.8 million shares of co's common stock, which may be offered for sale by selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2hXTI2z) Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders