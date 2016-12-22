BRIEF-Alden Global Capital reports 24.8 pct stake in Fred's Inc

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Fred's Inc :
* Alden Global Capital reports 24.8 pct stake in Fred's Inc
* Based on its belief that the shares are undervalued
* Alden Global Capital says intend to engage in discussions with Fred's Inc board, other stockholders, related to co's agreement to acquire 865 stores and certain assets of Rite AID Corp Source text: (bit.ly/2ihg0iG) Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders