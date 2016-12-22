版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Alden Global Capital reports 24.8 pct stake in Fred's Inc

Dec 22 Fred's Inc :

* Alden Global Capital reports 24.8 pct stake in Fred's Inc

* Based on its belief that the shares are undervalued

* Alden Global Capital says intend to engage in discussions with Fred's Inc board, other stockholders, related to co's agreement to acquire 865 stores and certain assets of Rite AID Corp Source text: (bit.ly/2ihg0iG) Further company coverage:
