公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 07:00 BJT

BRIEF-Power Solutions International enters into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement

Dec 22 Power Solutions International Inc :

* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement

* Power Solutions International - TPG second amendment increases specified availability reserve by $200,000 to $7.7 million Source text:(bit.ly/2hwJaX1) Further company coverage:
