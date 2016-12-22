版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 07:01 BJT

BRIEF-Eco Oro advised of petition filed by shareholders

Dec 22 Eco Oro Minerals Corp :

* Eco Oro Minerals Corp - has been made aware that two shareholders of co have filed a against company, each of its directors, Trexs Investments Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
