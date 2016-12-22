BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital ups its stake in Frequency Electronics to 7.68 pct from previous 6.30 pct

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 (Reuters) -
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing
* Edenbrook Capital says it has increased its stake in Frequency Electronics as it believes the market continues to materially undervalue the co Source text: (bit.ly/2i04dF0) Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders