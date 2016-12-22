版本:
2016年 12月 23日

BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital ups its stake in Frequency Electronics to 7.68 pct from previous 6.30 pct

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 7.68 pct stake in Frequency Electronics Inc as of Dec 21 versus 6.3 percent as of June 29 - SEC filing

* Edenbrook Capital says it has increased its stake in Frequency Electronics as it believes the market continues to materially undervalue the co Source text: (bit.ly/2i04dF0) Further company coverage:
