BRIEF-Franklin Covey says sees to affirm guidance sum of reported adjusted EBITDA

Dec 22 Franklin Covey Co :

* Franklin Covey- sees to affirm guidance sum of reported adjusted EBITDA, plus change in deferred revenue for 2017 to be between $35 million and $38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
