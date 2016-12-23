版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 09:08 BJT

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to invest $150 million in Mosaic Capital

Dec 22 Mosaic Capital Corp :

* Fairfax Financial to invest $150 million in Mosaic Capital

* Agreed to subscribe for $100 million principal amount of 6% senior preferred securities

* Agreed to subscribe for $50 million principal amount of 5% seven-year term secured debenture

* Mosaic Capital - common share purchase warrants entitling Fairfax to acquire up to 17 million common shares of mosaic at $8.81 per share for 7 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐