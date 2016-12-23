版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 09:09 BJT

BRIEF-BFK Capital, THC enter into business combination agreement

Dec 22 BFK Capital Corp :

* BFK Capital Corp and The Hydropothecary Corporation enter into business combination agreement

* BFK will acquire all of securities of THC by way of a three-cornered amalgamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
