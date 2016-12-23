版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 09:07 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk tweet - Ready to rollout most of Autopilot functionality for HW2 towards the end of next week

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* Tesla CEO Musk tweet - "Looks like we might be ready to rollout most of Autopilot functionality for HW2 towards the end of next week"

