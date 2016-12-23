BRIEF-Wipro reaches agreement with U.S.SEC on case regarding embezzlement of funds

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Dec 23 Wipro Ltd
* Says announces agreement with Securities And Exchange Commission
* Says agreement with U.S. SEC to formally resolve previously disclosed 6 year old investigation
* Says consents to pay a civil money penalty of $5 million
* Says neither admits or denies SEC's allegations that the co violated certain provisions
* Says sec credited co's cooperation, remedial measures in arriving at the settlement Source text: bit.ly/2heJ3BS Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman