BRIEF-Boeing, Jet2.com finalize order for four next generation 737-800s

Dec 23 Boeing Co :

* Boeing says it and UK leisure airline Jet2.com have finalized an order for four next generation 737-800s, valued at $384 million at current list prices Source bit.ly/2hZ46an Further company coverage:
