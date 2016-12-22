版本:
BRIEF-Americas Silver shareholders authorize consolidation of outstanding common shares

Dec 22 Americas Silver Corp :

* Americas Silver Corp- shareholders have authorized a consolidation of company's outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
