BRIEF-KBR entered into first amendment to revolving credit agreement

Dec 22 KBR Inc :

* KBR Inc says on December 21 entered into first amendment to its amended and restated revolving credit agreement

* KBR Inc -amendment also amends maximum ratio of consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA to 3.25 to 1 effective for periods after December 31, 2017

* KBR Inc -amendment, among other things, amends financial covenant requiring maintenance of a certain ratio of consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA Source text: (bit.ly/2h7b4rA) Further company coverage:
