BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Tso3 Inc :
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
* TSO3 Inc -secured access to automated receivables factoring program through joint effort with getinge and a getinge global banking partner
* TSO3 Inc - under program, may factor up to 100 pct of outstanding receivables that getinge posts to program in exchange for a small discount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders