BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program

Dec 22 Tso3 Inc :

* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time

* TSO3 Inc -secured access to automated receivables factoring program through joint effort with getinge and a getinge global banking partner

* TSO3 Inc - under program, may factor up to 100 pct of outstanding receivables that getinge posts to program in exchange for a small discount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: