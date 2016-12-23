BRIEF-Kiska Metals to be acquired by AuRico

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Dec 22 Kiska Metals Corp :
* Total value of this deal is approximately C$9.6 million
* Kiska Metals Corp - under terms, holders of Kiska shares to receive about 0.0667 of Aurico common share plus c$0.016 in cash for each Kiska share held
* Kiska Metals Corp - deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman