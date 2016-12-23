BRIEF-Kiska Metals to be acquired by AuRico

Dec 22 Kiska Metals Corp :

* Total value of this deal is approximately C$9.6 million

* Kiska Metals Corp - under terms, holders of Kiska shares to receive about 0.0667 of Aurico common share plus c$0.016 in cash for each Kiska share held

* Kiska Metals Corp - deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2017