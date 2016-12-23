BRIEF-Deutsche Bank says it has reached settlement with U.S. DoJ on mortgages case

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Dec 23 Deutsche Bank Ag :
* Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DOJ regarding RMBS
* Deutsche Bank AG - Consumer relief is expected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications
* There can be no assurance that the U.S. Department of Justice and the bank will agree on the final documentation
* Deutsche Bank - Agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and to provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States
* Deutsche Bank - Expects to record pre-tax charges of about $1.17 billion in financial results for fourth quarter as consequence of civil monetary penalty
* Deutsche Bank AG - Financial consequences are not currently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman