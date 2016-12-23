BRIEF-AstraZeneca completes sale of antibiotics business to Pfizer

Dec 23 AstraZeneca Plc
* AZ completes sale of antibiotics business
* Has completed agreement with Pfizer Inc for sale of
commercialisation and development rights to its late-stage small
molecule antibiotics business
* AstraZeneca has received a payment of $550 million for
commercialisation and development rights to late-stage
antibiotics business in all markets where AstraZeneca holds
rights
* Pfizer will pay a further $175 mln in January 2019, up to
$250 mln in commercial, manufacturing and regulatory milestones
* Pfizer will pay up to $600 mln in sales-related payments
as well as recurring, double-digit royalties
* $550 mln upfront and $175 mln unconditional payment will
both be booked in Q4 of 2016, net of a product intangible
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: