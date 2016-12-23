版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日

BRIEF-Dart Group, owner of Jet2, buys 4 more Boeing 737s

Dec 23 Dart Group Plc

* Entered into an agreement with boeing to purchase a further 4 new boeing 737-800ng aircraft in addition to acquisition of a total of 30 aircraft announced in 2015

* Announcement of aircraft order

* Additional 4 aircraft will be delivered between august 2018 and january 2019.

* At current list prices, total value of this transaction is us$384m though company has negotiated significant discounts from list price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
