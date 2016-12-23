BRIEF-BioAmber enters into a non-assertion agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dec 23 BioAmber Inc -
* Agreed to pay MCC an upfront fee of $1.1 million, with
$600,000 payable on December 31, 2016 and $500,000 payable on
March 31, 2017
* For three months ended December 31, 2016, expect total
revenues to be between $2.0 million and $2.2 million
* On December 21, 2016, co entered into a non-assertion
agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
* MCC has agreed not to assert certain of its intellectual
property rights in fields of polyester polyol, polyurethane and
bio-succinic acid
* Agreed to pay MCC a royalty based on bio-succinic acid
sold within scope of agreement
Source text: [bit.ly/2ijKRLM]
Further company coverage: