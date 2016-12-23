版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Nintendo intends to put out about three new smartphone games in fiscal 2017 and beyond - Nikkei

Dec 23 Nikkei:

* Nintendo is likely to maintain its collaboration with DeNa - Nikkei

* Nintendo intends to put out new smartphone games at a pace of three or so a year in fiscal 2017 and beyond - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2i2ZfXU) Further company coverage:
