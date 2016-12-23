版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust files for stock shelf of up to $25 mln

Dec 23 Chatham Lodging Trust :

* Chatham Lodging Trust - files for stock shelf of up to $25 million Source text:(bit.ly/2hkGf7S) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐