2016年 12月 24日

BRIEF-Milacron Holdings files for common stock offering of up to $100 mln by selling stockholders

Dec 23 Milacron Holdings Corp

* Milacron Holdings says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Co's common stock in the offering

* Files for common stock offering of up to $100 million by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
