版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management reports 9.09 pct passive stake in Key Energy Services

Dec 23 Key Energy Services Inc :

* Soros Fund Management Reports 9.09 Pct Passive Stake In Key Energy Services Inc as of Dec. 15 Source text: (bit.ly/2i0YBrK) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐