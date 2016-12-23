版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Avista files for reconsideration of 2016 Washington general rate cases

Dec 23 Avista Corp -

* Avista files for reconsideration and rehearing of 2016 Washington general rate cases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
