版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-RA Capital Management reports 6.8 pct passive stake in Avexis

Dec 23 Avexis Inc :

* RA Capital Management Reports 6.8 pct passive stake in Avexis Inc as of Dec. 14 Source text:(bit.ly/2hh1iqe) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐