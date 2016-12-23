版本:
BRIEF-Silver Point Capital reports 8.2 pct passive stake in Enpro Industries

Dec 23 Enpro Industries Inc :

* Silver Point Capital Reports 8.2 Pct Passive Stake In Enpro Industries Inc as of Dec. 13 Source text: (bit.ly/2ioIJhI) Further company coverage:
