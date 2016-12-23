版本:
BRIEF-Amyris files to say selling stockholder may offer 10 mln shares from time to time

Dec 23 Amyris Inc :

* Files to say its selling stockholder may offer 10 million shares of co's common stock from time to time - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2i3pqxC) Further company coverage:
