BRIEF-Ansys says James Cashman appointed chairman of the board

Dec 23 Ansys Inc

* Says James Cashman appointed chairman of the board

* Pursuant to terms of transition agreement, Cashman will be employed through April 30, 2019 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
