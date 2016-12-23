BRIEF-ABM Industries says California Supreme Court rendered decision in the Augustus case-SEC filing

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Dec 23 ABM Industries Inc -
* On Dec. 22, 2016, California Supreme Court rendered decision in consolidated cases of Augustus, Hall and Davis v. American Commercial Security Services
* ABM is considering filing a petition for rehearing with California Supreme Court, which would be due on January 6, 2017
* Has not taken a reserve for Augustus case and is currently assessing any change in light of decision of California Supreme Court
* California Supreme Court held on-call,on-duty rest breaks prohibited by California law,reversed court of appeal s judgment on issue
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble