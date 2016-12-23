版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 03:28 BJT

BRIEF-TransGlobe files for offering of up to C$300 mln of debt securities

Dec 23 Transglobe Energy Corp

* Transglobe energy - filed preliminary base shelf prospectus canada for offering of up to a cumulative amount of cdn$300 million of debt securities

* Transglobe announces filing of a preliminary base shelf prospectus

* Shelf over 25-month period for which final short form base prospectus remains valid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐