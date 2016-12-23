版本:
BRIEF-Parexel International enters into short term unsecured revolving credit facility on Dec 23- SEC filing

Dec 23 Parexel International Corp:

* On December 23, 2016, Co entered into short term unsecured revolving credit facility- SEC filing

* All outstanding loans under facility mature on June 22, 2017

* Facility provides for loans in aggregate principal amount of up to $100 million at any time outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
