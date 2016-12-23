版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering

Dec 23 Chatham Lodging Trust :

* Chatham Lodging Trust - files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2hkMpoA) Further company coverage:
