BRIEF-Array enters into loan, security agreement

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
Dec 23 Array Biopharma Inc :
* Array Biopharma -on December 22, 2016 entered into loan and security agreement providing for term loan in original principal amount of $15 million
* Array Biopharma -on December 22, 2016 entered into loan and security agreement providing for revolving line of credit of up to $5 million
* Array Biopharma Inc - loan agreement also provides for revolving line of credit of up to $5 million - SEC filing
* Array Biopharma -co requested issuance of letter of credit of $2.8 million to secure obligations under lease agreement for Boulder, Colorado facilities Source text: (bit.ly/2ilGf7L) Further company coverage:
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.