BRIEF-Juniper Pharma names Jeffrey Young as CFO

Dec 23 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals -entered into employment agreement with Jeffrey Young pursuant to which Young will serve as co's new CFO effective Jan 1, 2017

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals - Young will succeed George O. Elston as Chief Financial Officer, principal financial officer, treasurer of co - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hgSqkh) Further company coverage:
