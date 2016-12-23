版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Silvercrest units entered into first amendment to credit agreement

Dec 23 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc :

* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - on Dec 23, 2016, co's units entered into first amendment to credit agreement- SEC filing

* Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc - amendment extends $7.5 million revolving credit facility's maturity until December 23, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2hR7mGy) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐