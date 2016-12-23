版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Fuels enters sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald

Dec 23 (Reuters) -

* Energy Fuels entered sales agreement with cantor fitzgerald pursuant to which co may sell up to $20 million of common shares Source text for Eikon:
