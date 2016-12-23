BRIEF-Santacruz Silver terminates San Felipe project sale

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
Dec 23 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd
* Santacruz silver mining says terminated previously announced agreement in connection with sale of San Felipe project to Hermosillo Group
* Santacruz Silver mining says no payments pursuant to transaction have been made to date
* Santacruz Silver terminates San Felipe project sale
* Santacruz silver mining in discussions with Minera Hochschild Mexico, S.A. De C.V. Underlying property vendor
* Santacruz Silver discussions have been on-going with respect to revised payment terms however process has not led to payment schedule acceptable to co
* Discussions with Minera Hochschild Mexico, S.A. De C.V. For continued deferral of payment terms for San Felipe Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.