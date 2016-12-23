版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Tronc enters into amendment no. 1 to rights agreement dated as of May 9, 2016

Dec 23 Tronc Inc

* Amendment accelerates expiration of preferred share purchase rights from may 8, 2017 to December 23, 2016

* On Dec 23, entered into amendment no. 1 to rights agreement dated as of May 9, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
