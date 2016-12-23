版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六

BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp enters into a purchase and sale agreement

Dec 23 Computer Sciences Corp :

* Computer Sciences Corp - both agreements establish a committed, one-year facility with a facility limit of $250 million

* Computer Sciences Corp - on Dec. 21, 2016, Computer Sciences Corporation entered into a purchase and sale agreement

* Computer Sciences Corp - on December 21, 2016, company also entered into a receivables purchase agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2iaRXP3) Further company coverage:
