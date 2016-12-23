版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc's unit entered into a supplemental agreement

Dec 23 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc :

* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc- note matures on December 20, 2017

* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc- on December 22, co, unit entered into a supplemental agreement

* Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc - under agreement, YA II agreed to lend company $1 million pursuant to a secured promissory note Source text: (bit.ly/2hkMybr) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐