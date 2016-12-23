版本:
BRIEF-Invacare Corp announces put option notification for 4.125% convertible senior subordinated debentures due 2027

Dec 23 Invacare Corp :

* Invacare Corporation announces put option notification for 4.125% convertible senior subordinated debentures due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
