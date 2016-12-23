版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Aina Le'a Inc- no termination fees regarding termination of merger agreement with Origo Acquisition Corporation

Dec 23 Aina Le'a Inc :

* Aina Le'a Inc- there are no termination fees in connection with termination of merger agreement with Origo Acquisition Corporation Source text: (bit.ly/2hRj3x2) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐