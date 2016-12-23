版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Revenue Group amends IPO registration form

Dec 23 Rev Group Inc

* Amends IPO registration form; says it has applied to list its shares of common stock on NYSE under the symbol "REVG" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
