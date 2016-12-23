版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六

BRIEF-Amyris Inc - regarding closing of a joint venture agreement, Nikko made a loan to company of $3.9 mln

Dec 23 Amyris Inc :

* Amyris Inc - in connection with closing of a joint venture agreement , Nikko made a loan to company in principal amount of $3.9 million Source text:(bit.ly/2hRvGZ2) Further company coverage:
