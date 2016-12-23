版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment's chairman Gary Loveman to terminate his employment with co

Dec 23 Caesars Entertainment Corp :

* Caesars Entertainment Corp- Loveman will no longer be an employee of company, but will continue to serve as chairman of board of company

* Employment agreement among co, chairman Gary Loveman, is scheduled to terminate on December 31, 2016

* Caesars Entertainment -on Dec. 20, 2016, human resources committee of board authorized making of certain payments and acceleration of certain equity awards

* Caesars Entertainment-in connection with termination,Loveman to receive payment of annual bonus at target $3.25 million, amount shall paid on or before Dec. 29 Source text: (bit.ly/2hzLoFk) Further company coverage:
