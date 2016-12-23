BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment's chairman Gary Loveman to terminate his employment with co

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
Dec 23 Caesars Entertainment Corp :
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- Loveman will no longer be an employee of company, but will continue to serve as chairman of board of company
* Employment agreement among co, chairman Gary Loveman, is scheduled to terminate on December 31, 2016
* Caesars Entertainment -on Dec. 20, 2016, human resources committee of board authorized making of certain payments and acceleration of certain equity awards
* Caesars Entertainment-in connection with termination,Loveman to receive payment of annual bonus at target $3.25 million, amount shall paid on or before Dec. 29 Source text: (bit.ly/2hzLoFk) Further company coverage:
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.