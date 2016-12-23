版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Xerox says Robert Zapfel to resign effective Dec. 31

Dec 23 Xerox Corp :

* Xerox Corp - Robert Zapfel, executive vice president, will cease active employment with Xerox effective December 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Xerox - Zapfel's resignation is in connection with organizational changes relating to separation of xerox into two separate, publicly traded companies Source text: (bit.ly/2i3iGQD) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐