BRIEF-Lion Biotech files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln

Dec 23 Lion Biotechnologies Inc :

* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hRk48l) Further company coverage:
