版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-Celsion files for offering of up to $15 mln in shares of common stock and base warrants

Dec 23 Celsion Corp

* Files for offering of up to $15 million in shares of common stock and base warrants - SEC filing

* Says shares of its common stock and base warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately, but will be purchased together in the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐