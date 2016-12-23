版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Terraform Global Q1 2016 net revenue $48 mln and net loss $6 mln

Dec 23 Terraform Global Inc

* Q1 2016 net revenue $48 million; Q1 2016 net loss $6 million

* Says expect to complete remaining 2016 filings and regain full compliance by March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐