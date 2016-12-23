BRIEF-Mylan unit enters into amendment and waiver agreement to loan agreement dated as of September 17, 2014

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
Dec 23 Mylan Nv
* On dec 22, unit of Co entered into amendment and waiver agreement to loan agreement dated as of September 17, 2014 - SEC filing
* Under guarantee, Co guarantees payment, performance of all obligations, including repayment of SEK 2 billion loan, of MEDA under loan agreement
* Company and meda entered into guarantee agreement, dated as of December 22, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.