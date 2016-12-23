BRIEF-Mylan unit enters into amendment and waiver agreement to loan agreement dated as of September 17, 2014

Dec 23 Mylan Nv

* On dec 22, unit of Co entered into amendment and waiver agreement to loan agreement dated as of September 17, 2014 - SEC filing

* Under guarantee, Co guarantees payment, performance of all obligations, including repayment of SEK 2 billion loan, of MEDA under loan agreement

* Company and meda entered into guarantee agreement, dated as of December 22, 2016 -SEC filing